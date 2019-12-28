Palestinian Prisoner Enters 99th Day of Hunger Strike Protesting Administrative Detention

December 28, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
PFLP mass march to support the prisoner Ahmad Zahran. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian prisoner Ahmad Zahran has entered the 99th day in his open hunger strike to protest administrative detention, under which Israeli authorities can hold detainees for months or years without charge or trial.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said in a statement on December 25 that Zahran’s health condition is deteriorating dangerously: he has lost 30 kilograms and he is currently kept at Ramleh prison clinic.

Health of Palestinian Prisoner In Hunger Strike Deteriorating

As renowned journalist, Ramona Wadi wrote in The Palestine Chronicle last August:

“The collective efforts at stifling their voices, even to the point of murder through torture and medical negligence, is provoking an oblivion which is tantamount to a loss of identity, at least when it comes to perception from the outside. With the exception of Palestinians in close proximity with Israeli forces, who spares a thought for Palestinian prisoners before they are turned into temporary headlines by Israel’s colonial violence?”

Zahran, a father of four from the village of Deir Mash’al in Ramallah, has spent a total of 15 years in Israeli prisons for resisting the occupation.

(The Palestine Chronicle, QudsN, Social Media)

