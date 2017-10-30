Palestinian Prisoner Given 30 Minutes to See His Teenage Son Battling Cancer

Rajab Tahhan was allowed to see his son Majd, who is battling cancer for 30 minutes (Photo: via Maan)

A Palestinian prisoner was allowed to see his teenage son, who is battling cancer in an Israeli hospital, for only 30 minutes on Monday morning, according to official Palestinian Authority (PA)-owned Wafa news agency.

According to Wafa, Rajab Tahhan, who is serving a life sentence in an Israeli prison, was allowed only 30 minutes on to see his son, Majd, 19, in his Israeli hospital bed where he is receiving treatment for cancer.

The Israeli Prison Services brought Tahhan to see his son, who has Leukemia, at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem. Tahhan was cuffed from his hands and feet, and was not allowed to see any other family members during the visit.

The hospital ward was reportedly shut down during the short visit.

The father and the son cried during the entire visit, which, according to Tahhan family members, was mixed with feelings of joy and sadness at the same time, Wafa reported.

According to prisoners’ rights group Addameer, as of August, there are 6,279 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, 520 of whom are serving life sentences.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)