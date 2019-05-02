Palestinian Prisoner Hossam Ruzza Ends Hunger Strike after More than Six Weeks

May 2, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian Prisoner Hossam Ruzza. (Photo: via Addamer)

A Palestinian prisoner in Israeli detention has ended a hunger strike after more than six weeks.

Sixty-one-year-old Hossam Ruzza ended his hunger strike yesterday evening after occupation authorities agreed not to renew his administrative detention order.

He is thus due to be released on July 13.

According to a statement by prisoners’ rights group Addameer, released shortly before Ruzza ended his hunger strike, a lawyer’s visit on April 30 confirmed that the prisoner’s health was deteriorating.

Addameer’s lawyer said Ruzza had lost 25 kilograms since he began his strike on March 19, and “his blood glucose level has dropped to 60, as he has begun to suffer from poor blood pumping and liver complications”.

He was also suffering from “stomach and waist pain”.

Israeli occupation forces arrested Hossam Ruzza on April 17, 2018, “and issued an administrative detention order against him, which was extended 3 times”.

Israeli authorities hold hundreds of Palestinians in detention without charge or trial, under so-called “administrative detention”, indefinitely renewable by military courts.

Addameer urged “all contracting parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention to pressure the occupying state in order to end the administrative detention policy, practiced by the occupation authorities in violation of all international law norms”, a policy it said, “represents a tool of vengeance and torture against Palestinian prisoners”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.