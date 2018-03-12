Palestinian Prisoner Mansour Fawaka Released after 14 Years of Imprisonment

In 2017, Fawaka was among the prisoners who joined the 'Freedom and Dignity' mass hunger strike. (Photo: via Facebook)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian prisoner Mansour Fawaka was released after 14 years of imprisonment in Israeli jails and he could finally hug his mother in Ramallah.

In 2017, Mansour Fawaka was among the prisoners who joined the “Freedom and Dignity” mass hunger strike against the harsh and inhuman conditions of Palestinian prisoners detained in the Israeli jails.

On Day 37, his health conditions deteriorated and he was showing “dangerous symptoms”: loss of consciousness, vomiting and severe pain.

(PC, Social Media)

