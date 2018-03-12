Palestinian Prisoner Mansour Fawaka Released after 14 Years of Imprisonment

By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Palestinian prisoner Mansour Fawaka was released after 14 years of imprisonment in Israeli jails and he could finally hug his mother in Ramallah.
First hug after 14 years of imprisonment between Palestinian freed prisoner Mansour Fawaqa and his mother in Ramallah.
In 2017, Mansour Fawaka was among the prisoners who joined the “Freedom and Dignity” mass hunger strike against the harsh and inhuman conditions of Palestinian prisoners detained in the Israeli jails.
Some 220 Palestinian prisoners have joined the "Freedom and Dignity" mass hunger strike which began on April 17 pic.twitter.com/y6XK17hr5r
On Day 37, his health conditions deteriorated and he was showing “dangerous symptoms”: loss of consciousness, vomiting and severe pain.
