Palestinian Prisoner Placed in Solitary Confinement after 40 Years in Israeli Jail

Palestinian prisoner Nael Barghouthi yesterday entered his 40th year in Israeli jails yesterday and was placed in solitary confinement for seven days, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said.

Barghouthi, the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails, had spent 33 years in Israeli jails before being released in the Egypt-brokered prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel in October 2011.

Nael Barghouti, who spent the longest time in a prison throughout history, 40 years behind bars, lights his 62 candle in the Israeli jails. Pray for him to see one day the light of freedom. pic.twitter.com/jPlsNT6sjA — Palestinian Voices (@FalastinVoices) November 8, 2019

The Israeli occupation rearrested him in June 2014, along with 60 other Palestinian prisoners who were released in the prisoner exchange deal, sentencing him to 30 months in prison.

He ended his sentence on 17 December 2016 but on 22 February 2017, the Israeli military court in Ofer Prison reinstated his sentence of life imprisonment and 18 years.

