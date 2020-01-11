Palestinian Prisoner Reported in Critical Condition after 111 Days of Hunger Strike

Palestinian prisoner Ahmad Zahran, 42, is in serious health condition after 111 days of hunger strike, according to the Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees.

The commission reported today that Zahran is suffering from low heart rate, pains throughout his body, and severe demineralization as a result of the hunger strike.

An Israeli military court rejected last Tuesday an appeal by Zahran for his release and insisted that he ends his hunger strike first before looking into this case so that he will be physically able to undergo the brutal Israeli interrogation.

Zahran, from the Ramallah-area village of Deir Abu Mishaal, was detained last March and placed under administrative detention without charge or trial and based on secret evidence not available even to his lawyer.

He has served a total of 15 years in Israeli prisons for resisting the occupation.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

