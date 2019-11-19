Palestinian Prisoner Transferred to Prison Clinic despite Risk of Death

Political prisoner Sami Abu Diak is serving a life sentence for resisting the Israeli occupation. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian political prisoner Sami Abu Diak who has been diagnosed with cancer has been sent back to Israel’s Al-Ramla prison clinic despite reports that it lacks the specialist care he requires.

The transfer from Assaf Harofeh Medical Centre to the clinic in Ramla prison came after the detainee was rushed to the hospital two days ago following a serious deterioration in his health.

According to the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission in the Gaza Strip, Abu Daik’s condition remains unstable. The organization warned that he could “die at any moment” due to cancer which has spread all over his body.

He is also suffering from kidney and lung failure.

The commission – affiliated to the Palestinian National and Islamic Forces – made demands for the immediate and unconditional release of Abu Diak, so that he can receive treatment in the West Bank, close to his family.

The commission’s statement also explained that Abu Diak lost nearly 40 kilograms in weight and his blood sugar level has dropped.

Thirty-three-year-old Abu Diak, from Jenin in the occupied West Bank, was arrested on July 17, 2002, and is serving a life sentence for resisting the Israeli occupation.

There are currently more than 500 Palestinians serving one or more life terms in Israel out of over 5,500 detainees in Israeli jails, reported official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

