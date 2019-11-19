Palestinian Prisoner Transferred to Prison Clinic despite Risk of Death

Palestinian political prisoner Sami Abu Diak who has been diagnosed with cancer has been sent back to Israel’s Al-Ramla prison clinic despite reports that it lacks the specialist care he requires.

The transfer from Assaf Harofeh Medical Centre to the clinic in Ramla prison came after the detainee was rushed to the hospital two days ago following a serious deterioration in his health.

🇵🇸#Palestine || Sami Abu-Diak could die at any moment.

Palestinian citizen Sami Abu Diak, 37 years old, has been imprisoned by the Israeli occupation authorities since 2002 and sentenced for three life terms in addition to 30 years in Israeli prisons.

. pic.twitter.com/xd8rDBKHrT — Heba Khaled (@Heba_Khaled21) November 19, 2019

According to the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission in the Gaza Strip, Abu Daik’s condition remains unstable. The organization warned that he could “die at any moment” due to cancer which has spread all over his body.

He is also suffering from kidney and lung failure.

Political prisoner Sami Abu Diak(36), imprisoned by Israeli occupation since 2002, has been taken to hospital in a critical condition. He is suffering from bowel cancer and kidney failure and has, in vain, petitioned to be released to live the time left for him with his mother. pic.twitter.com/4U4jMEhYsp — @IAmTheAntidote (@IPNOTGlobal) November 15, 2019

The commission – affiliated to the Palestinian National and Islamic Forces – made demands for the immediate and unconditional release of Abu Diak, so that he can receive treatment in the West Bank, close to his family.

The commission’s statement also explained that Abu Diak lost nearly 40 kilograms in weight and his blood sugar level has dropped.

Two Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention are in grave danger after a deterioration in their health Sami Abu Diak and Bassam Sayeh are critically ill and one of them may well die#FreePalestine 🇵🇸 https://t.co/xBDJken4ob — Socialist Voice 🌐 (@SocialistVoice) September 3, 2019

Thirty-three-year-old Abu Diak, from Jenin in the occupied West Bank, was arrested on July 17, 2002, and is serving a life sentence for resisting the Israeli occupation.

There are currently more than 500 Palestinians serving one or more life terms in Israel out of over 5,500 detainees in Israeli jails, reported official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

