Palestinian Prisoners Enter 5th Day of Hunger Strike

April 12, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian prisoners have, without question, demonstrated their tenacity and ability to devise ways to resist the Israeli occupier throughout the years. (Ramzy Baroud) (Photo: via AJE)

Over 100 Palestinian prisoners enter their fifth day of open hunger strike, on Friday, following the failure of talks with the Israel Prison Services (IPS) over the deteriorating situation in Israeli prisons earlier this week.

The prisoners had declared an open hunger strike on Tuesday.

The IPS had transferred two Palestinian Islamic Jihad-affiliated prisoners from the Rimon prison to the Soroka Hospital upon deterioration in their health conditions as a result of the hunger strike.

Another session of talks between representatives of prisoners and the IPS was held and failed on Thursday evening.

Prisoners plan to escalate their strike one week after its beginning, mainly by refraining from drinking water.

Palestinian prisoners had demanded that the IPS remove all electronic jamming devices recently in several prisons, which are believed to have an impact on their health, including dizziness, headaches, and links to cancer, in addition to allowing visitation by families of Gaza prisoners, installing public phones in the prisons, ending solitary conferment, ending raids of cells and assaults and improving medical service.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

