Palestinian Prisoners Launch Hunger Strike in Israeli Prison

More than 1,200 Palestinian prisoners in Israel’s Ofer Prison yesterday launched an open-ended hunger strike, in protest against the occupation’s continuous violations against them, Shehab News Agency reported.

More than 1200 Palestinian prisoners started a hunger strike against the torture committed by the illegal occupation forces in Ofar prison! Speak up for them , they deserve to be free pic.twitter.com/gb86QnOUne — alQuds (@palestine_hb) January 22, 2019

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) said yesterday that about 150 Palestinian prisoners were wounded when the Israeli Special Military Police stormed Ofer Prison on Monday morning.

According to the PPC, six prisoners suffered from fractures, 40 were wounded in their heads and had stitches and the others suffered injuries as a result of the use of rubber bullets and tear gas.

Abdallah Aljamal & I spoke to 6 Palestinian prisoners, who opened up about their torturous years in Israeli dungeons. The accounts were harrowing & inspiring. The Palestinian people remain strong because of the steadfastness of their prisoners @AJEnglish https://t.co/eeEcaKUpQ8 pic.twitter.com/EC5lr4NyOw — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) January 22, 2019

In response to the violent Israeli crackdown, prisoners refused to eat and rejected offers by the prison administration to meet with detainee representatives unless all factions were represented in the meeting.

