Palestinian Prisoners Launch Hunger Strike in Israeli Prison

January 23, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers arresting a Palestinian man. (Photo: Anne Paq, via ActiveStills.org)

More than 1,200 Palestinian prisoners in Israel’s Ofer Prison yesterday launched an open-ended hunger strike, in protest against the occupation’s continuous violations against them, Shehab News Agency reported.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) said yesterday that about 150 Palestinian prisoners were wounded when the Israeli Special Military Police stormed Ofer Prison on Monday morning.

According to the PPC, six prisoners suffered from fractures, 40 were wounded in their heads and had stitches and the others suffered injuries as a result of the use of rubber bullets and tear gas.

In response to the violent Israeli crackdown, prisoners refused to eat and rejected offers by the prison administration to meet with detainee representatives unless all factions were represented in the meeting.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.