Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$8,605 Raised
43% Funded

Palestinian Prisoners Suffer ‘Brutal’ Conditions in Israeli Jails

Jul 15 2017 / 6:40 pm
Thousands of Palestinian prisoners are held in Israeli jails. (Photo: via Twitter)

Palestinian prisoners are subjected to “unprecedented, oppressive and brutal” at the hands of their Israeli jailers, the head of the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs, Issa Qaraqe, told a UN committee on Wednesday.

He went on to explain that the Israeli government had given a green light to the abuses.

Qaraqe met with the officials in the Jordanian capital Amman after Israel refused to allow them in to the occupied West Bank.

Discussing the mass hunger strike which was undertaken by 1,500 prisoners on 17 April, Qaraqe explained that many had suffered detrimental deterioration in their health following the strike, which was a peaceful form of resistance on the detainees’ part to demand basic rights, including family visits.

He asked the UN committee to immediately move and afford international humanitarian protection for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails based on international law, as well as hold the Israeli occupation accountable for its violations.

Qaraqe called for all of the international groups and organizations to highlight the issue of the Palestinian prisoners and the Israeli violations against them in order to mobilize an international movement calling for stopping the Israeli violations against them.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jul 15 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors