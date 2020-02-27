Palestinian Properties, Vehicles Targeted in Suspected Settler Attack near Nablus

February 27, 2020 Blog, News, Videos
Jewish settlers routinely vandalize Palestinian cars and properties in the West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli police said Wednesday that some vehicles were damaged and Anti-Arab slogans were spray-painted in a Palestinian village in the West Bank in an apparent hate crime by extremist Jewish settlers.

The incident took place before dawn in the village of Yasuf, southwest of Nablus city in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Khaled Abeya, head of the village council, said that the perpetrators had entered the area before dawn, adding that “They slashed 14 cars and wrote a number of very serious slogans.”

Jewish extremists have been known to perpetrate such attacks against Palestinians and their property, including olive trees, mosques, churches, and cemeteries. Thousands of these attacks have been reported over the past years, mostly in the West Bank.

Two weeks ago, 170 vehicles were vandalized and hate graffiti was spray-painted on the walls of a mosque in the Arab town of Jish in northern Israel.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks.”

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, TeleSur, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.