Palestinian Protesters Injured in Occupied West Bank

May 3, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian youth opposite an Israeli soldier during a weekly demonstration in the West Bank. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

At least four Palestinian demonstrators were injured Friday when Israeli troops violently dispersed an anti-settlement march in the northern West Bank, according to a local activist, Anadolu Agency reports.

Murad Ishteiwi, a popular resistance activist in the town of Kafr Qaddum west of the West Bank city of Nablus, told Anadolu Agency that Israeli troops had dispersed the march with teargas and rubber bullets.

According to Ishteiwi, four marchers sustained injuries — two of them in the head — while dozens of others suffered the effects of excessive teargas.

Every Friday, Palestinians in villages and towns across the West Bank stage demonstrations and marches to protest Israel’s policy of illegal settlement-building.

At least four Palestinian demonstrators were injured Friday when Israeli troops violently dispersed an anti-settlement…

Posted by A News on Friday, May 3, 2019

According to estimates, some 650,000 Jewish settlers currently live on 164 settlements built illegally in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.