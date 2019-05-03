Palestinian Protesters Injured in Occupied West Bank

At least four Palestinian demonstrators were injured Friday when Israeli troops violently dispersed an anti-settlement march in the northern West Bank, according to a local activist, Anadolu Agency reports.

Murad Ishteiwi, a popular resistance activist in the town of Kafr Qaddum west of the West Bank city of Nablus, told Anadolu Agency that Israeli troops had dispersed the march with teargas and rubber bullets.

PHOTO: Israeli occupation forces detain a man during confrontations with Palestinian protesters in the West Bank city of Hebron https://t.co/XCoMJD6JtK #PalestineInPictures pic.twitter.com/s6NzbUTrH3 — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) May 3, 2019

According to Ishteiwi, four marchers sustained injuries — two of them in the head — while dozens of others suffered the effects of excessive teargas.

Every Friday, Palestinians in villages and towns across the West Bank stage demonstrations and marches to protest Israel’s policy of illegal settlement-building.

According to estimates, some 650,000 Jewish settlers currently live on 164 settlements built illegally in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

