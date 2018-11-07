Palestinian Rashida Tlaib Becomes First Muslim Congresswoman

Rashida Tlaib is the first Muslim woman elected to Congress. (Photo: via Facebook)

A one time Somali refugee and the daughter of Palestinian immigrants shared the historic distinction Tuesday of becoming the first two Muslim women elected to the US Congress.

Both women — Ilhan Omar, 37, and Rashida Tlaib, 42 — are Democrats from the Midwest and outspoken advocates of minority communities that have found themselves in the sights of US President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant policies.

Omar won a House seat in a strongly Democratic district in Minneapolis, Minnesota, succeeding Keith Ellison who was himself the first Muslim ever elected to Congress.

Tlaib’s victory was no surprise.  The Detroit-born daughter of Palestinian immigrants – the eldest of 14 children – emerged as the winner of a Democratic primary for a seat vacated by John Conyers, a longtime liberal lion who stepped down in December amid sexual harassment allegations and failing health.

With no Republican challenger in the race, Tlaib’s election on Tuesday became a formality.

During her tearful primary election victory speech in August, with her immigrant mother by her side, she said relatives in the West Bank were watching her success.

She said:

“It just shows how incredibly wonderful our country can be”.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

