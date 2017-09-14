Palestinian Refugee Killed in Germany

Palestinian refugee Mohamed abdul-Naser Nasr was found dead in Germany. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian refugee Mohamed Abdel Nasser Nasser was found dead in Germany on Tuesday, the Action Group for Palestinians in Syria (AGPS) revealed yesterday.

The AGPS said that Nasser fled the Palestinian refugee camp in the Syria city of Daraa following the outbreak of the war in the country.

According to the group, his body was found with stab wounds.

It also noted that the German authorities had not commented on the death.

The AGPS said that about 85,000 Palestinian refugees from Syria have arrived in Europe due to the ongoing war in Syria.

On its website, the Action Group said that 84 Palestinian refugees were killed or died outside Syrian territories – 17 in Libya, 15 in Egypt and 15 in Lebanon.

It also noted that eight refugees died in Greece, 12 others in Turkey, six in Malta, three in Palestine, three in Italy, one in Sweden, one in Cyprus, one in Macedonia and two in Germany.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)