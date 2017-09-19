Palestinian Search and Rescue Team Arrives in Hurricane-Devastated Cuba

Members of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society on their way to Cuba. (Photo: via Social Media)

An urban search and rescue team from the Palestinian Civil Defense arrived in Cuba on Monday as a part of a humanitarian mission, according to a statement from the group.

The statement said that the team was dispatched upon orders from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Palestinian Prime Minister and Interior Minister Rami Hamdallah in response to Hurricane Irma, which left the island of Cuba devastated in its wake.

The rescue team is comprised of ten Civil Defense officers, who specialize in different forms of search and rescue. The duration of team’s mission in Cuba has not been determined due to the immense amount of damaged caused by the hurricane.

The Civil Defense highlighted that they are currently building a permanent rescue team to aid members of the international community in the aftermath of natural disasters.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)