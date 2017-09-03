Palestinian Shot by Israeli Forces Succumbs to Wounds

Ra'ed al-Salhi, 21 was shot and killed by Israeli forces (Photo via Facebook)

A 21-year injured Palestinian succumbed to critical wounds Sunday, which he sustained after being shot by Israeli forces at the entrance of Betlehem refugee camp in early August.

Ra’ed al-Salhi, 21, was shot numerous times by Israeli soldiers in the abdomen, kidney, and thigh areas and was left to bleed helplessly on the ground for hours before being transferred to hospital.

Al-Salhi was taken to Hadasa Medical Center in a critical condition, where he remained on ventilator support until the time of his death.

The wounded prisoner Raed Salhi 21, passed away today. He was shot and detained by Israeli forces during clashes in Duhaisha Camp weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/Q4Q2YTcC6x — Eng Razan 🇵🇸 (@razan_palestine) September 3, 2017

Issa Qaraqi, head of the Detainees Affairs Commission, held Israel fully responsible for the death of al-Salhi, accusing [the Israeli] occupation of executing al-Salhi by live fire at point blank.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)