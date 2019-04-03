Palestinian Shot Dead by Jewish Settler, Another Injured (VIDEO)

A Palestinian was shot and killed by a Jewish settler, while another was injured at the Huwwara checkpoint in the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus, on Wednesday.

Medical sources reported that the shot Palestinian was taken in critical condition to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, east of Tel Aviv, in central Israel, where he was pronounced dead.

⭕Palestine April 3rd

Israeli occupation forces shot Palestinian young man near Howwara military checkpoint near Nablus, the soldiers kicked his body and inspect him without giving him the medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/0qYsUvHVQz — SAVE_UMMAH (@save_ummah) April 3, 2019

Sources identified the killed Palestinian as Muhammad Abed al-Fattah, a resident from the northern West Bank district of Salfit.

Local sources said that a Jewish settler, identified as Joshua Sherman, from the illegal settlement of Elon Moreh, northeast of the Nablus district, blocked the road with his vehicle, preventing al-Fattah from crossing the road, and opened fire at him.

WAFA Update:

"Security sources told WAFA a settler shot two youths near the entrance to the town of Beita.

Acc to the sources, one of the injured, Khaled Salah Rawajba, 26, resident of Rujeib village, east of Nablus, was shot in the head + taken to Rafidya hospital in Nablus". — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) April 3, 2019

Another Palestinian was injured after being struck with a stray bullet fired by Sherman.

The injured Palestinian, identified as Khaled Ruwayja, 22, was transferred to Rafidia Surgical Hospital in Nablus for treatment.

His medical condition was described as moderate.

(PC, Social Media)