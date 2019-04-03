Palestinian Shot Dead by Jewish Settler, Another Injured (VIDEO)

April 3, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Muhammad Abed al-Fattah was shot and killed by a Jewish settler near Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian was shot and killed by a Jewish settler, while another was injured at the Huwwara checkpoint in the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus, on Wednesday.

Medical sources reported that the shot Palestinian was taken in critical condition to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, east of Tel Aviv, in central Israel, where he was pronounced dead.

Sources identified the killed Palestinian as Muhammad Abed al-Fattah, a resident from the northern West Bank district of Salfit.

Local sources said that a Jewish settler, identified as Joshua Sherman, from the illegal settlement of Elon Moreh, northeast of the Nablus district, blocked the road with his vehicle, preventing al-Fattah from crossing the road, and opened fire at him.

Another Palestinian was injured after being struck with a stray bullet fired by Sherman.

The injured Palestinian, identified as Khaled Ruwayja, 22, was transferred to Rafidia Surgical Hospital in Nablus for treatment.

His medical condition was described as moderate.

(PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.