Palestinian Shot Dead in Al-Eizariya as Clashes Erupt in Jerusalem, West Bank (VIDEO)

Jul 22 2017 / 7:04 pm
Israeli occupation soldier taking his position al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo: File)

After a day of widespread violence in the occupied Palestinian territory left three Palestinian demonstrators killed by Israelis and three Israeli settlers killed by a Palestinian, limited clashes continued in certain areas in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank on Saturday, leaving one Palestinian shot dead by Israeli fire.

Israeli forces shot at least two Palestinians with live fire, critically injuring one, in the town of al-Eizariya in the central occupied West Bank district of Jerusalem during clashes there Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent told Ma’an.

Palestinian media reported a short time later that the seriously wounded Palestinian succumbed to his wounds, identifying him as 24-year-old Yousef Kasur.

Israeli forces also suppressed a rally organized in the northern occupied West Bank village of Kafr Qaddum earlier Saturday afternoon.

Four Palestinians were shot there with rubber-coated steel bullets, according to coordinator of the village’s popular resistance committee Murad Shteiwi, who confirmed that medics from the Palestinian Red Crescent treated the four young men.

Locals also reported clashes in the village of Abu Dis in the central Jerusalem district of the occupied West Bank on Saturday, where 17-year-old Muhammad Lafi was shot dead by Israeli forces during protests on Friday.

Witnesses said Israeli troops stormed the town Saturday afternoon and used tear gas canisters, stun grenades, and rubber-coated steel bullets to disperse young Palestinian men who gathered in the town’s center and around al-Quds University.

Meanwhile, after hundreds of worshipers performed the afternoon prayer outside Al-Aqsa’s Lions’ Gate and Council Gate entrances, Israeli forces forcibly dispersed them, according to locals, as Jerusalemites observed a commercial strike in mourning of the three Palestinians slain in Friday’s demonstrations.

Earlier in the day, a group of young Palestinian men set up a tent outside the Lions’ Gate after the midday prayer. Witnesses said that Israeli forces detained a young man and assaulted another as the soldiers tried to coerce the young men to remove the tent.

Local chapters of Palestinian factions and political parties in the central occupied West Bank city of Ramallah had also urged residents to join a demonstration at al-Manarah square in the city Saturday evening to protest Israeli policies in Jerusalem and Israeli attempts to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to a joint statement by the groups.

The statement said the aim of the gathering was to affirm that the Palestinian people “insist on Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the state of Palestine, and refuse the metal detectors at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
