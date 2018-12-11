A Palestinian youth was shot and killed by Israeli forces, on Tuesday morning, in the Ithna village in western Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The Palestinian Red Crescent identified the youth as Omar Hassan al-Awawdeh, 27, from Ithna.

From the farewell of martyr Omar Awawdeh, who was raised after being shot by the occupation in the town of Idna in Hebron before an attempt to kidnap him from the soldiers of the occupation 😠#قروب_فلسطيني #قروب_جزائسطين

pic.twitter.com/zoUZ1ph3Rn — ❥͢˓ 🕊أمٰـ ᵃᵐᵒᶰٰٖـونٰہٖ 🕊❥͢˓ (@amon_7ps) December 11, 2018

Al-Awawdeh was shot and critically injured in his back by Israeli forces in the village when he allegedly did not stop his vehicle for search, upon order by soldiers, according to the Israeli army.

Israeli forces claimed that the youth attempted to run soldiers over.

🇵🇸#Palestine || The farewell of martyr Omar Al Awawdeh who was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in the town of Ethna near Hebron this morning. pic.twitter.com/QyeHtaaMz5 — Rafeef 🇵🇸 ‎﮼رفيف (@PalRafeef) December 11, 2018

Medical sources at the al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron confirmed al-Awawdeh’s death later.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)