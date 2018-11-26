Palestinian Shot, Killed near Bethlehem (VIDEOS)

November 26, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian nurse Ramzi Abu Yabes, 32, was shot and killed near Bethlehem. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli forces killed a 32-year-old Palestinian paramedic, on Monday, near the Gush Etzion junction south of Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank, for allegedly carrying out a car-ramming attack.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed that Israeli forces shot and killed Ramzi Abu Yabes, 32, a resident from the Dheisheh refugee camp, while he was on his way to the southern West Bank city of Hebron for work.

The alleged car-ramming attack injured three Israeli soldiers near the Karmei Tzur settlement, south of the junction.

Medical crews also confirmed that one of the three soldiers suffered moderate injuries, while the two others suffered minor injuries.

Israeli forces held a PRCS ambulance that was transporting Ramzi’s body and took his body by force in an Israeli military vehicle to an unknown location.

(Ma’an, PC, Social media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.