Palestinian Shot, Killed near Bethlehem (VIDEOS)

Israeli forces killed a 32-year-old Palestinian paramedic, on Monday, near the Gush Etzion junction south of Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank, for allegedly carrying out a car-ramming attack.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed that Israeli forces shot and killed Ramzi Abu Yabes, 32, a resident from the Dheisheh refugee camp, while he was on his way to the southern West Bank city of Hebron for work.

The alleged car-ramming attack injured three Israeli soldiers near the Karmei Tzur settlement, south of the junction.

Medical crews also confirmed that one of the three soldiers suffered moderate injuries, while the two others suffered minor injuries.

Palestinians take part in a march in Dehesheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem, to condemn Israeli forces' fatal shooting of Palestinian nurse Ramzi Abu Yabes, today. pic.twitter.com/N9HjuQ5OAQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 26, 2018

Israeli forces held a PRCS ambulance that was transporting Ramzi’s body and took his body by force in an Israeli military vehicle to an unknown location.

(Ma’an, PC, Social media)