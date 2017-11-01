Palestinian Siblings Shot in ‘Extra-Judicial Execution’ Near Ramallah

The PA has accused Israel of shooting Muhammad Musa in cold blood. (Photo via Twitter)

Palestinian Authority (PA) Foreign Ministry Tuesday reacted to the “extra-judicial” killing of a Palestinian by Israeli forces near Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah, calling for immediate international investigation.

Israeli forces this morning opened fire on two Palestinian siblings while they were driving along a road parallel to the illegal settlement on Halamish, northwest of Ramallah, killing the driver and wounding his sister.

The victim were identified as Muhammad Musa, 26, and his sister, Latifa, 33, from Salfit-district village of Deir Ballout. Muhammad was left to bleed at the scene before being taken to an Israeli hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Latifa was taken to a Palestinian hospital in Ramallah.

Palestinian Mohammed Mussa has been killed after being shot by Israeli forces in the West Bank pic.twitter.com/nDSeD3173D — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 31, 2017

Israeli military said they opened fire on a “suspect” vehicle that approached the soldiers in a suspicious manner.

The Ministry condemned the “extra-judicial execution in the strongest possible terms” and the “deliberate medical negligence” practiced by Israeli military against Palestinians. The statement pointed out that while the victims were on their way as usual to Ramallah, all of a sudden they were shot at by Israeli forces without any reason and without posing any threat to the soldiers.

“This reaffirms that Israeli soldiers have come to serve as machines for killing Palestinians following the Israeli government’s decisions and military instructions, turning the occupied Palestinian territories and checkpoints into a killing training field,” the ministry said.

Israeli Occupation Shot Dead Palestinian Driver, Wound His Sister https://t.co/jF6vkNSTgx pic.twitter.com/pWN3dCs9mM — Henny A.J. Kreeft (@KhamakarPress) October 31, 2017

The ministry called upon human rights organizations to document this “heinous crime” in order to submit it to international courts.

It also condemned the international community’s inaction and called upon the United Nations organizations to form an international committee to investigate this crime and hold the murderers and those who cover up the crime accountable.

