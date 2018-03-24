Palestinian Student Leader on Hunger Strike in Israel Jail (VIDEO)

Israeli forces raiding the campus of Birzeit University in the West Bank. (Photo: via Twitter, file)

Palestinian student leader Omar Kiswani started on March 19 an indefinite hunger-strike in Israeli jail, protesting his detention, torture and interrogation without charges.

Kiswani is being held at the Al-Maskobiyya interrogation centre near Jerusalem, where he has been subject to interrogations of up to 18 hours a day.

Kiswani was snatched from Birzeit University campus on March 7 by undercover Israeli occupation forces pretending to be journalists, in a violent raid that has prompted widespread condemnation.

Dozens of UK student officers are among those who have expressed anger at Kiswani’s arrest, and supported the Palestinian right to education.

