Palestinian student leader Omar Kiswani started on March 19 an indefinite hunger-strike in Israeli jail, protesting his detention, torture and interrogation without charges.

omar kiswani on hunger strike in protest of his detention without charge after being kidnapped by zionist colonization forces from birzeit university https://t.co/khP0yWLZpN — Leila (@ainiladra) March 24, 2018

Kiswani is being held at the Al-Maskobiyya interrogation centre near Jerusalem, where he has been subject to interrogations of up to 18 hours a day.

Terrorismo de Israel: Soldados israelenses disfarçadas e vestidos como palestinos, espancam e sequestram Omar Kiswani, presidente do Conselho estudantil da Universidade de Birzeit. pic.twitter.com/pxpiVpmvva — Marcos Tenorio 🇵🇸🇪🇭 (@HajjSayid) March 8, 2018

Kiswani was snatched from Birzeit University campus on March 7 by undercover Israeli occupation forces pretending to be journalists, in a violent raid that has prompted widespread condemnation.

Dozens of UK student officers are among those who have expressed anger at Kiswani’s arrest, and supported the Palestinian right to education.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)