Palestinian Succumbs to Bullet Wounds after Nine-Year Battle for Life

A young Palestinian man died on Sunday morning, nine years after being shot by Israeli forces and left with life-changing injuries.

Yacoub Fayeq Nassar, from the Fawwar Refugee Camp south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the West Bank, was shot by Israeli forces in 2009, which left him paralyzed from the waist down and eventually requiring leg amputation.

His injury prompted him to also suffer from renal failure, which became severe in recent months and is thought to have caused his death.

The Fawwar Camp has witnessed much violence at the hands of the Israeli forces, partly due to its proximity to Hebron, whose religious significance for Jews and Muslims have led to it becoming aggressively settled by hardline Israelis and a flashpoint for violence.

Two years ago, Israeli forces closed off the Fawwar Camp as collective punishment for a nearby shooting of an Israeli car. The siege meant that aid supplies, including medicine for the elderly and food for needy, could not enter the camp, home to 9,500 refugees.

Overnight incursions are common in the camp, and often turn violent leading to a number of casualties.

Israeli soldiers are known to intentionally shoot Palestinians below the waist to cause them significant life-long injuries.

Also known as “kneecapping”, they aim to terrorize Palestinian youth into submission, warning them not to take part in any resistance activities or risk long-term physical and mental harm.

