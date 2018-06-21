Palestinian Succumbs to Injuries amid Gaza Violence

A Palestinian youth died Wednesday after being injured last month by Israeli army gunfire during protests at the Gaza border.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Muhammed Ebu Dekka, who was injured during protests in Gaza on May 14, succumbed to his injuries at St Joseph Hospital.

Since Palestinians began staging mass rallies near the security fence on March 30, scores of protesters have been killed and thousands more injured by gunfire from Israeli troops.

The Great March of Return continues for the 11th week in row. Photos by Abdallah Aljamal #Gaza pic.twitter.com/V8fHV3vIqA — Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 12, 2018

Protesters are demanding the “right of return” to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its 2 million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)