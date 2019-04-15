Palestinian Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Gaza Protests

Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, The Palestine Chronicle)

A Palestinian youth succumbed to wounds, on Sunday, that he had sustained two weeks ago during protests along the eastern fence, separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel.

Palestinian security sources confirmed that Israeli authorities informed them that Ishaq Shteiwy sustained serious wounds on April 3, during weekly Gaza protests, east of Rafah, in southern Gaza, and succumbed to his wounds.

Sources said that Ishaq was shot and injured with Israeli live fire after he allegedly attempted to cross the Israel-Gaza border fence along with two other Palestinian youths.

Ishaq was detained by Israeli forces while injured. However, it remained unknown whether he received medical treatment.

“The Great March of Return” protests were launched on March 30 by thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza — which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli siege — who took to the borders to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

