Palestinian Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Gaza Protests

A Palestinian youth succumbed to wounds, on Sunday, that he had sustained two weeks ago during protests along the eastern fence, separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel.

Palestinian security sources confirmed that Israeli authorities informed them that Ishaq Shteiwy sustained serious wounds on April 3, during weekly Gaza protests, east of Rafah, in southern Gaza, and succumbed to his wounds.

On April 4th, israeli snipers shot 16 year old Ishaq Shteiwy at the #GreatReturnMarch in #Gaza, and kidnapped him. yesterday, they dumped his lifeless body near the fence. pic.twitter.com/QuQHT69TMK — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) April 15, 2019

Sources said that Ishaq was shot and injured with Israeli live fire after he allegedly attempted to cross the Israel-Gaza border fence along with two other Palestinian youths.

Ishaq was detained by Israeli forces while injured. However, it remained unknown whether he received medical treatment.

If you think that Israeli forces shoot at Palestinians just because they don't protest peacefully at the Great March of Return in #Gaza, then this video will prove that you're wrong.#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/nf6hxfkmW8 — We Are Not Numbers #Gaza (@WeAreNotNumbers) April 14, 2019

“The Great March of Return” protests were launched on March 30 by thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza — which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli siege — who took to the borders to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)