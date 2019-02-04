Palestinian Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in Gaza Protests

A 30-year-old Palestinian succumbed to injuries, on Sunday, that he had sustained during the “The Great March of Return” protests along the fence separating Israel from the besieged Gaza Strip.

The spokesperson of the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qidra, announced that Ahmad Ghazi Abu Jabal, 30, succumbed to his injuries he had sustained last week.

Abu Jabal sustained critical injuries during the naval marches after Israeli forces fired live ammunition towards him.

“The Great March of Return” protests were launched on March 30th by thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza — which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli siege — who took to the borders to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)