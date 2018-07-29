Palestinian Teen Ahed Tamimi Released from Jail (VIDEO)

July 29, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi was finally released after nearly eight months in detention. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Palestinian teen activist Ahed Tamimi has been released from prison after serving nearly eight months in detention, according to Israeli authorities.

Tamimi and her mother Nariman, who was also jailed, were released early on Sunday morning and taken back to the occupied West Bank, Israeli Prison Service spokesman Assaf Librati said.

The 17-year-old is due to speak at a press conference in her West Bank village, Nabi Saleh, at 4 pm (13:00 GMT) on Sunday.

Tamimi was arrested in December 2017 after a video of her slapping and hitting two Israeli soldiers outside her house in the village of Nabi Saleh went viral. She was 16 years old at the time.

Her mother was arrested soon after for allegedly livestreaming the incident on Facebook.

Tamimi’s case drew international condemnation and again put the spotlight on Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, especially Palestinian youth.

Prior to her sentencing, 38 prominent legal experts from various countries, including South Africa, Canada, the Netherlands and the United States, submitted a letter to Nadav Padan, Israel’s army commander, urging she be released.

The lawyers noted that her case exemplifies Israel’s routine violations of the rights of Palestinian children and Israel’s “separate and unequal system of military detention”.

Ahed Tamimi and her mother have been released from prison after 8 months. Free all Palestinian prisoners!#trump #freeahedtamimi #palestine #gaza #freegaza #peace #stoptheoccupation #freepalestine #international #politics #usa #california #lasvegas #global #repost #regrann#saudiarabia #dubai #uae #mbs #bahrain#jaredkushner #palestinelobby #freedom #peace #bds #ethniccleansing #apartheid #humanrights #jordan

Gepostet von Palestine Lobby am Samstag, 28. Juli 2018

At the end of May, there were more than 290 minors in Israeli custody, according to the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.