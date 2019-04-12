Palestinian Teen Killed, 66 Injured in Gaza Protests

A Palestinian minor was killed today and at least 66 people were shot and injured with live ammunition as Israeli forces attacked peaceful rallies held at the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israeli, according to medical sources.

Continuing its assault of Palestinians in Gaza, Israeli forces shot and killed 15-year-old Moussa Abu Shlouf earlier today. Over 50 Palestinian children have been killed since the start of the march one year ago.https://t.co/5ij05Z8Sfb — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) April 12, 2019

Israeli forces stationed along the barbed wire fence to the east of the Gaza Strip, and opened fire on dozens of demonstrators who were taking part in the ‘Great March of Return’ protests, killing a 15-year-old Palestinian.

The victim was identified as Mousa Abu Shlouf.

A 15 year-old Palestinian boy is shot in the stomach & killed by israel's medieval firing squads in Gaza – 8 more civilians bullet wounded #BDS https://t.co/63XRkqxjtN — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) April 12, 2019

The Great March of Return protests were launched on March 30, 2018, by thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza — which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli siege — who took to the borders to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)