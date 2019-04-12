Palestinian Teen Killed, 66 Injured in Gaza Protests

April 12, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli snipers shot and injured 83 Palestinians during the Great March of Return on Friday, April 6, 2019. Photos by Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle

A Palestinian minor was killed today and at least 66 people were shot and injured with live ammunition as Israeli forces attacked peaceful rallies held at the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israeli, according to medical sources.

Israeli forces stationed along the barbed wire fence to the east of the Gaza Strip, and opened fire on dozens of demonstrators who were taking part in the ‘Great March of Return’ protests, killing a 15-year-old Palestinian.

The victim was identified as Mousa Abu Shlouf.

The Great March of Return protests were launched on March 30, 2018, by thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza — which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli siege — who took to the borders to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.