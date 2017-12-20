Palestinian Boy Remains in Coma after Being Shot in Head by Israeli Forces

Fourteen-year-old Muhammad Fadel al-Tamimi remains in a medically-induced coma as of Tuesday, days after he was hot in the face with a rubber-coated steel bullet by Israeli forces.

The Palestinian teenager, a resident of the central occupied West Bank town of Nabi Saleh, was injured during clashes in his village on Friday.

According to locals, the bullet settled in the boy’s skull after it entered his face below his nose and broke his jaw.

The teenager is currently being held in the ICU of the al-Istishari Hospital in Ramallah.

Al-Tamimi, a former prisoner, was detained when he was 13 years old, and was previously injured several times during weekly clashes in his village.

His cousin, 17-year-old Ahed al-Tamimi, was detained on Tuesday morning by Israeli forces for slapping and kicking Israeli soldiers on the same day that Muhammad was injured.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)