Palestinian Teen Severely Wounded by Israeli Forces in West Bank Clashes

Israeli soldiers on Thursday shot and wounded a 15-year-old Palestinian during clashes in the West Bank town of Kafr Qaddum, according to Israeli media.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that the teenager was critically wounded in the head by a rubber bullet that penetrated his skull and that he was admitted at a hospital in Nablus for emergency surgery.

Several Palestinians were shot and injured by rubber-coated metal bullets or suffocated from teargas throughout the West Bank, as Israeli soldiers attacked peaceful protesters.

Palestinian demonstrations broke out in response to the US Middle East plan, which was announced on Tuesday by US President Donald Trump.

According to the plan, the US will officially recognize Israel’s illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied territories; Jerusalem will be the “undivided capital of Israel”; Gaza will have to be demilitarized and “there shall be no right of return” for Palestinian refugees.

(Palestine Chronicle, Social Media)