Palestinian Teen Shot Dead by Israeli Soldiers near Tulkarm

February 7, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Badr Nedal Nafla, 19, was killed by Israeli soldiers during protests near his village on Friday evening.

A Palestinian teenager was killed today by Israeli forces in the village of Qaffin, to the north of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Badr Nedal Nafla, 19, was critically injured by Israeli soldiers during protests near his village on Friday evening.

A live shot penetrated his neck, resulting in the cutoff of the main artery. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died of his wounds a couple of minutes later.

This is the fifth Palestinian to be shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during ongoing protests across the occupied West Bank, sparked by US President Donald Trump’s unveiling of the ‘deal of the century’ plan.

Palestinians immediately rejected the plan, which heavily favors Israel, and called for street demonstrations.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

