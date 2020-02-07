Palestinian Teen Shot Dead by Israeli Soldiers near Tulkarm

A Palestinian teenager was killed today by Israeli forces in the village of Qaffin, to the north of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Badr Nedal Nafla, 19, was critically injured by Israeli soldiers during protests near his village on Friday evening.

A live shot penetrated his neck, resulting in the cutoff of the main artery. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died of his wounds a couple of minutes later.

From their blood, Palestinians pay the price of Trump's deal and the servility of Arab regimes.

4 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli thugs so far.#FreePalestine #IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/qszdQDoYc8 — A.Ibrahim Msabeh (@motee_im) February 6, 2020

This is the fifth Palestinian to be shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during ongoing protests across the occupied West Bank, sparked by US President Donald Trump’s unveiling of the ‘deal of the century’ plan.

Palestinians immediately rejected the plan, which heavily favors Israel, and called for street demonstrations.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)