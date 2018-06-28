Palestinian Teen Shot in Gaza Succumbs to Wounds

Mustafa Abu Azzum, 17, was killed by the Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: via Facebook)

A Palestinian teen on Thursday succumbed to wounds he sustained from Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian News Agency WAFA.

Mustafa Abu Azzum, 17, was injured in the head in the city of Rafah, in the Southern Gaza Strip.

Abu Azzum passed away in Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital, where he was moved for medical treatment.

On Thursday morning, Israeli soldiers opened fire on a group of young men who were allegedly approaching the fence separating Gaza from Israel.

Another Palestinian youth was injured, but he is in a stable condition, according to Gaza Ministry of Health. 

Since Palestinians began staging mass rallies near the Gaza-Israeli fence on March 30, scores of protesters have been killed and thousands more injured by gunfire from Israeli troops and snipers.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

