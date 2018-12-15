Palestinian Teen Shot, Killed by Israeli Forces in Al-Bireh (VIDEO)

December 15, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Mahmoud Youssef Nakhleh (16) was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank. (Photo: File)

A 16-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces during clashes that erupted in the al-Jalazun refugee camp north of al-Bireh in the central occupied West Bank, on Friday evening.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that a Palestinian from the al-Jalazun refugee camp arrived at the Palestine Medical Center in a critical condition.

Sources added that the teen was injured with live bullets in the abdomen.

The ministry identified the killed teen as Mahmoud Youssef Nakhleh.

Israeli forces opened fire at the teen from a very close range; from less than 10 meters away.

Israeli soldiers attempted to detain Nakhleh afterward, however, Palestinian Red Crescent paramedics were able to take him and transfer him to the Palestine Medical Center after having to quarrel Israeli soldiers for more than 30 minutes.

Nakhleh was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.