Palestinian Teen Shot, Killed by Israeli Forces in Al-Bireh (VIDEO)

A 16-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces during clashes that erupted in the al-Jalazun refugee camp north of al-Bireh in the central occupied West Bank, on Friday evening.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that a Palestinian from the al-Jalazun refugee camp arrived at the Palestine Medical Center in a critical condition.

#BreakingNews: #Palestinian teenager Mahmoud Youssef Nakhleh (16) was shot and killed by #Israeli forces earlier today in the al-Jalazun Refugee Camp in the occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/4h2lSpYRZu — Palestine PLO-DPDP (@PLO_DPDP) December 14, 2018

Sources added that the teen was injured with live bullets in the abdomen.

The ministry identified the killed teen as Mahmoud Youssef Nakhleh.

We also obtained video today (December 14) of clashes between #Palestinian demonstrators and Israel forces near north Ramallah entrance; 1 Palestinian teen was reported killed in Jalazone camp up the road from here pic.twitter.com/Xpsv6koIew — Middle East Center for Reporting and Analysis (@MidEast_Center) December 14, 2018

Israeli forces opened fire at the teen from a very close range; from less than 10 meters away.

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces during Ramallah protest https://t.co/lLFPjpcHfG — المجموعة 194 (@group194) December 15, 2018

Israeli soldiers attempted to detain Nakhleh afterward, however, Palestinian Red Crescent paramedics were able to take him and transfer him to the Palestine Medical Center after having to quarrel Israeli soldiers for more than 30 minutes.

Nakhleh was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)