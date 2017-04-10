Palestinian Teen Succumbs to Wounds after Being Shot by Israeli Forces

Palestinian teenager Jassem Muhammad Nakhla. (Photo: Social Media)

Palestinian teenager Jassem Muhammad Nakhla, who was shot and grievously injured by Israeli forces near the al-Jalazun refugee camp in the central occupied West Bank in March, succumbed to his wounds on Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

Nakhla, who his family said was 17 years old contrary to earlier reports, died in a hospital in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv after Israeli forces shot him in the head and foot on March 23 when he was riding in a vehicle with three other young Palestinians.

One of the other youths, 17-year-old Muhammad Mahmoud Ibrahim al-Hattab, died that day, while the two others, Muhammad Hattab, 18, and Muhammad Moussa Nakhla, 18, were also seriously wounded.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)