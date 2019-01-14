Palestinian Teen Succumbs to Wounds Sustained during Gaza Protests

Abdel-Raouf Ismail Saleha (14) succumbed to wounds sustained during Great March of Return. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian teenage boy succumbed, early Monday morning, to wounds he sustained by Israeli forces during protests alongside the eastern borders of the besieged Gaza Strip on Friday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that 14-year-old Abdel-Raouf Ismail Saleha succumbed to a critical head injury he sustained by Israeli live bullets in eastern Jabaliya, on Friday.

The teen was sent to the Indonesian Hospital for treatment before being transferred to the al-Shifa Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Monday.

A Palestinian woman was killed during Friday protests at the eastern borders of Gaza City, which makes Salha the second fatality of Friday’s protests.

Salha’s death raises the death toll of Palestinians killed since the beginning of “The Great March of Return” on March 30, 2018, to 257 Palestinians.

The “Great March of Return” protests were launched on March 30 by thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza — which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli siege — who took to the borders to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

