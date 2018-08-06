Palestinian Teen Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in Gaza Protests (VIDEO)

A 17-year-old Palestinian yesterday succumbed to wounds he had sustained during “the Great March of Return” protests in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that Ahmad Jihad Al-Aydi became the 156th Palestinian to be killed in Gaza during the marches.

Israeli forces shot 17-year-old Ahmad Jihad Ahmad al-Aydi in the head with live ammunition near the perimeter fence in central Gaza on March 30. He died from his injuries on August 5. #GazaReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/wqcHOFicbO — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) August 6, 2018

The “Great March of Return” protests were launched in Gaza to demand the refugees’ right of return to their original homeland and bring an end to the 12-year siege of the Strip.

How many #Palestinian children is #apartheid #Israel going to be allowed to murder with total impunity? Boycott, stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people. RIP Ahmad Jihad al-Aydi #BDS

Palestinian teen succumbs to wounds sustained in Gaza marches https://t.co/IJ21wd3FQd — IPSC (@ipsc48) August 6, 2018

They began on March 30, when Palestinians mark Land Day.

Don't believe the israeli facts-twisting machine that tries to manipulate the reality that its soldiers are terrorists feed on the blood of Palestinians#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/G91S8KppY9 — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) August 2, 2018

Israel has come under widespread international condemnation for its use of excessive force and live ammunition against unarmed protesters taking part in the protests.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)