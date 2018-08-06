Palestinian Teen Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in Gaza Protests (VIDEO)

Ahmad Jihad Al-Aydi, 17, succumbed to wounds he had sustained during “the Great March of Return” protests in the besieged Gaza Strip. (Photo: via Twitter)

A 17-year-old Palestinian yesterday succumbed to wounds he had sustained during “the Great March of Return” protests in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that Ahmad Jihad Al-Aydi became the 156th Palestinian to be killed in Gaza during the marches.

The “Great March of Return” protests were launched in Gaza to demand the refugees’ right of return to their original homeland and bring an end to the 12-year siege of the Strip.

They began on March 30, when Palestinians mark Land Day.

Israel has come under widespread international condemnation for its use of excessive force and live ammunition against unarmed protesters taking part in the protests.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

