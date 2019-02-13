Palestinian Teen Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in Gaza Protests

A Palestinian teen succumbed, late Tuesday, to wounds he had sustained by Israeli forces last Friday during protests at the eastern borders of the al-Breij refugee camp in the central besieged Gaza Strip.

Spokesperson of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qidra, confirmed that 17-year-old Hasan Nabil Nofal, who was hit with a tear-gas bomb in the head, died of his injury on Tuesday evening.

The Palestinian boy Ahmad Nabil Hasan Nofal who died of an injury he sustained last Friday by a Zionist occupation sniper during the nonviolent Great Return March, Gaza, occupied Palestine, 12 February 2019. #GroupPalestine #قروب_فلسطيني pic.twitter.com/1YAejuftu8 — خالد الصبيح (@ty4_e) February 13, 2019

Nofal had been receiving treatment at the al-Shifa Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the ministry’s latest numbers, 266 Palestinians, including more than 45 children, were killed by Israeli forces during the protests along the Gaza border.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)