Palestinian Teen Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in Gaza Protests

February 13, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
The funeral of Hasan Nabeel Nofal, 17, who died from his wounds in Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian teen succumbed, late Tuesday, to wounds he had sustained by Israeli forces last Friday during protests at the eastern borders of the al-Breij refugee camp in the central besieged Gaza Strip.

Spokesperson of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qidra, confirmed that 17-year-old Hasan Nabil Nofal, who was hit with a tear-gas bomb in the head, died of his injury on Tuesday evening.

Nofal had been receiving treatment at the al-Shifa Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the ministry’s latest numbers, 266 Palestinians, including more than 45 children, were killed by Israeli forces during the protests along the Gaza border.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.