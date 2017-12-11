Palestinian Teen, Who Was Subject of Viral Photo, to Appear in Israeli Military Court

The 16-year-old Palestinian teenager who was arrested by Israeli soldiers last week, in a photo that went viral on social media, is being presented to an Israeli military court on Monday.

Fawzi Muhammad al-Juneidi, 16, from the southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron was detained by 23 Israeli soldiers on Friday during protests against US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

23 Israeli soldier for arresting the child Fawzi Al-Juneidi in #Hebron today ! pic.twitter.com/vEmCbbgwFZ — Ab. Baker 🇵🇸 (@AbudBaker) December 8, 2017

Al-Juneidi was one of thousands of Palestinians protesting against the decision in the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem. Hundreds of Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces during protests, and at least four Palestinians were killed over the course of the weekend.

The photo of al-Juneidi’s arrest went viral on social media across the Palestinian territory as a symbol of the Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)