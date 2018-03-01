Palestinian Teenage Girl Detained at Bethlehem-Area Checkpoint (VIDEO)

Israeli forces detained an 18-year-old Palestinian girl for allegedly attempting to stab soldiers at Checkpoint 300 in northern Bethlehem city on Thursday, in the southern occupied West Bank.

Israeli media reported that soldiers at the checkpoint detained a Palestinian teenage girl who was “carrying a knife and attempted to attack soldiers.”

The girl was reportedly taken in for questioning.

"'I still have nightmares': Palestinian girl shot 5 times by Israeli soldiers at West Bank checkpoint" . (Dad said one bullet is enough to take someone down but they wanted to kill her, now she cant walk) https://t.co/5fZ4GZ2wut — junta (@Juntalijun) January 19, 2018

Though her identity remained unknown, the girl was reported to be a resident of Bethlehem city.

Israeli forces have detained scores of Palestinians, many of the minors, for allegedly being in possession of knives following a spate of alleged and actual small-scale knife attacks by Palestinians that surged in the fall of 2015.

Eyewitnesses have also said in a number of cases that Israeli security forces planted knives on slain or imprisoned Palestinians to claim that they were acting in self-defense during a stabbing attack.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)