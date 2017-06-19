Palestinian University Ranked in Top Three Percent Worldwide

Graduates participate in commencement exercises at Birzeit University in the West Bank. (Photo: Social Media)

For the first time in its history, Birzeit University in the central occupied West Bank district of Ramallah has been included in the QS World University Rankings 2018.

From a pool of 26,000 universities worldwide, Birzeit was in the top three percent – about 950 universities – of the best universities in the world, according to a statement from the university.

Birzeit was the only Palestinian university to enter the QS World University Ranking this year. Birzeit University President Abd al-Latif Abu Hijleh expressed his pride in the unprecedented achievement, saying “despite the political thwarts imposed by the Israeli occupation, and the fact that we are facing many obstacles due to our financial crisis, the university will never stop its efforts to empower its academic excellence, develop new programs, and enhance its educational and research infrastructure.”

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee Member and Birzeit University Board of Trustees Member Hanan Ashrawi congratulated the university in a statement, saying the achievement “affirms Birzeit University’s distinction in the top echelons of the world’s universities.”

“Such an achievement for the university attests to the efficiency and creativity of the Palestinian people and their national universities,” Ashrawi said, adding that Birzeit “will continue to produce emerging leaders who will shape Palestine’s future and encourage Palestinians to create the change needed to help Palestine grow and thrive in the many years to come.”

(Maan, PC, Social Media)