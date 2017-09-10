Palestinian Woman Attacked by Hebron Settlers

An illegal settler raises an Israeli flag near the Abu Rajab family home that was recently stolen and is now occupied by settlers. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

A Palestinian woman was moderately injured and hospitalized Saturday evening after Israeli settlers occupying her home in Hebron’s Old City in the occupied West Bank attacked her with stones.

Hazem Abu Rajab told Ma’an that Israeli settlers, who forcibly took over parts of the Abu Rajab family home in July and have been living there ever since, hurled stones at his 55-year-old mother while she was on the stairs, on the ground floor of three-story building.

She was evacuated to Hebron’s governmental hospital for treatment, suffering from a cut on her face.

Israeli settlers attacked this 54-year-old Palestinian woman with rocks in occupied Hebron yesterday. pic.twitter.com/tuYhEFODhY — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) September 10, 2017

An Israeli police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the attack.

The state of Israel ordered the 15 settlers families living in the Abu Rajab house to evacuate last month, however, the Israeli Supreme Court ordered last week to delay the evacuation based on an appeal submitted by the settlers.

According to Israeli media reports, the settlers’ appeal was based on the same erroneous ownership claims to the property – which is referred to as Beit HaMachpela by the settlers – that have already been debunked in previous legal proceedings.

Heavily armed Israeli Occupiers & Extremist Squatters savagly attack & assault the Abu Rajab family in the Al-Sahla area in Occupied Hebron pic.twitter.com/LSEXvIyt1E — Abbs Winston (@AbbsWinston) August 27, 2017

Located in the center of Hebron – one of the largest cities in the occupied West Bank – the Old City was divided into Palestinian and Israeli-controlled areas, H1 and H2, following the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre. The Abu Rajab home is located near to this mosque.

Some 800 notoriously aggressive Israeli settlers now live under the protection of the Israeli military in the Old City, surrounded by more than 30,000 Palestinians.

Palestinian residents of the Old City face a large Israeli military presence on a daily basis, with at least 20 checkpoints set up at the entrances of many streets, as well as the entrance of the Ibrahimi Mosque itself.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)