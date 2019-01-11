Palestinian Woman Killed in Gaza

Palestinians taking art in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

A Palestinian woman was killed today while taking part in the popular “Great March of Return” protests in the Gaza Strip today.

The woman was identified as Amal Mustafa Taramsi, 43, according to Palestinian News Agency Wafa.

Over 20 people, including journalists, were injured during the protest the majority as a result of inhaling tear gas.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement:

“Medical staff in hospitals and medical centers, paramedics and the emergency services are steadfast in their work to spread their humanitarian message.”

According to a report issued by Abdullah Al-Hourani Centre for Studies, by the end of 2018, Israeli occupation forces had killed 253 Palestinian protesters and wounded thousands more during the “Great March of Return” protests in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the center reported that 25,477 protesters were wounded, including 13,750 who were admitted to hospital and the others that were treated in the field.

Since March 30, thousands of Palestinians have been protesting along the eastern fence of the Gaza Strip, calling for lifting the 11-year-old Israeli siege and for their right to return to the homes from which their families were forced out as a result of the 1948 Nakba which led to the creation of the state of Israel.

