Palestinian Women Protest in Solidarity with Israa Ghrayeb

Hundreds of Palestinian women have taken to the streets to protest in front of the prime minister’s office in Ramallah to demand an investigation into the death of a 21-year-old woman whom many suspect was the victim of a so-called ‘honor killing’.

Israa Ghrayeb died last week after being hospitalized with severe injuries after being allegedly beaten by her male relatives.

Protesters in front of the P.M.’s office in Ramallah demanding justice for #IsraaGhrayeb & protection for women from violence & discrimination. “Honor” crimes are dishonourable premeditated murder. #كلنا_اسراء_غريب pic.twitter.com/Q2IvvF9SJ4 — Hanan Ashrawi (@DrHananAshrawi) September 2, 2019

Friends and women’s rights groups say her male relatives attacked her over a video shared online that purportedly showed her out with a man who had proposed to her.

The family claim she jumped from a balcony of their home after being “possessed by demons.”

This is Israa Ghrayeb who passed away after she had been brutally beaten for going out with a guy she’s planning to marry. While she was being hospitalized from her injuries, her brother Ihab hit her again on the head which caused death… pic.twitter.com/bbzSEDLA5V — hazar najjar (@hazar_najjar) August 30, 2019

The protesters on Monday called for tougher laws protecting women.

The demonstrators chanted:

“From Beit Sahour to the leaders of our government, we need laws to protect women!”

The protest was organized by Manar Raji, 19, from Beit Sahour, who said she called the protest to draw attention to femicides.

