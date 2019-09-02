Palestinian Women Protest in Solidarity with Israa Ghrayeb

September 2, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israa Ghrayeb, 21, died after allegedly being beaten and tortured by her brother. (Photo: via Social Media)

Hundreds of Palestinian women have taken to the streets to protest in front of the prime minister’s office in Ramallah to demand an investigation into the death of a 21-year-old woman whom many suspect was the victim of a so-called ‘honor killing’.

Israa Ghrayeb died last week after being hospitalized with severe injuries after being allegedly beaten by her male relatives. 

Friends and women’s rights groups say her male relatives attacked her over a video shared online that purportedly showed her out with a man who had proposed to her.

The family claim she jumped from a balcony of their home after being “possessed by demons.”

The protesters on Monday called for tougher laws protecting women.

The demonstrators chanted:

“From Beit Sahour to the leaders of our government, we need laws to protect women!”

The protest was organized by Manar Raji, 19, from Beit Sahour, who said she called the protest to draw attention to femicides.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

