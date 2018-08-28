Palestinian Writer Khater Transferred to New Prison Day Before Hearing

Israeli Prison Services yesterday transferred Palestinian female writer, Lama Khater, from the Ashkelon prison to the Hasharon prison, after detaining her for 34 days.

Israeli Prison Services transferred a 42-year-old Palestinian female writer and mother, Lama Khater, was transferred, on Monday, from the Ashkelon prison to the Hasharon prison, after 34 days of being held in detention. https://t.co/QZY7UnI60f pic.twitter.com/hf34UP5l6G — The IMEU (@theIMEU) August 28, 2018

Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) lawyer, Firas Al-Sabbah, said in a statement that 42-year-old Khater will attend an eighth court hearing session tomorrow under the pretext of completing judicial proceedings.

Palestinian journalists Lama Khater is still in Israeli military prison without trial simply for telling the truth about the brutal Zionist occupation Please retweet & write to the National Union of Journalistand ask what they have done about her plight info@nuj.org.uk #BDS pic.twitter.com/XnLpJiwgXO — infosecgeek (@infosecgeek1) August 26, 2018

Khater has undergone harsh interrogation techniques while incarcerated, the lawyer added, which lasted up to 20 hours per day throughout her detention.

Khater was detained by Israeli forces on 24 July from her home in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron.

She was accused of incitement and being a member of an illegal organization. She denies the charges.

According to prisoners’ rights group Addameer, there are 5,820 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons, 63 are women.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)