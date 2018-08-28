Palestinian Writer Khater Transferred to New Prison Day Before Hearing

August 28, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian journalist and writer Lama Khater bids her child goodbye as Israeli forces raided her home last night to arrest her. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli Prison Services yesterday transferred Palestinian female writer, Lama Khater, from the Ashkelon prison to the Hasharon prison, after detaining her for 34 days.

Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) lawyer, Firas Al-Sabbah, said in a statement that 42-year-old Khater will attend an eighth court hearing session tomorrow under the pretext of completing judicial proceedings.

Khater has undergone harsh interrogation techniques while incarcerated, the lawyer added, which lasted up to 20 hours per day throughout her detention.

Khater was detained by Israeli forces on 24 July from her home in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron.

She was accused of incitement and being a member of an illegal organization. She denies the charges.

According to prisoners’ rights group Addameer, there are 5,820 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons, 63 are women.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.