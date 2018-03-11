Palestinian Young Man Was Shot Dead Near Nablus

A Palestinian young man identified as Omayr Shehadah, 19, was shot dead and another one identified as Hammam Sobhi, 16, was injured during clashes with the Israeli army in the village of Urif, to the south of Nablus in the West Bank.

Shehadah died of his wounds after Israeli soldiers and settlers who were raiding the village critically injured him in the chest.

Shehadah and Sobhi, along with other village’s residents, were confronting the Israeli Jewish settlers, who attacked the village of al-Tuwaneh, in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, on Saturday.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)