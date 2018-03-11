Palestinian Young Man Was Shot Dead Near Nablus

A Palestinian young man identified as Omayr Shehadah, 19, was shot dead and another one identified as Hammam Sobhi, 16, was injured during clashes with the Israeli army in the village of Urif, to the south of Nablus in the West Bank.
21-year-old Amir Omar Shahada was shot and killed today in the occupied village of Urif, near Nablus. Reports that Israeli settlers came into the village to provoke the villagers, and that’s when the 21-year-old was shot dead. . . . . #palestine #palestinian #occupation #israel #westbank #rip #crime #racism #holyland #middleeast #news #breakingnews #nablus #فلسطين
Shehadah died of his wounds after Israeli soldiers and settlers who were raiding the village critically injured him in the chest.
🇵🇸#Palestine :: The funeral of martyr Omair Shehada who was shot by Israeli colonist in the village of Aureef yesterday . . تشييع جثمان الشهيد عمير شحادة في قرية عوريف جنوب نابلس. . #Türkçe : #Filistin : Dün Aureef bölgesinde israilli bir sömürgeci yerleşimci katil tarafından vurulan şehit Omair Shehada'nın cenazesi .. . DE: Vom Begräbnis des palästinensischem Märtyrers Omair Shehada, der gestern von einem israelischen Kolonist im Dorf Aureef erschossen wurde.
Shehadah and Sobhi, along with other village’s residents, were confronting the Israeli Jewish settlers, who attacked the village of al-Tuwaneh, in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, on Saturday.
(Wafa, PC, Social Media)
