Palestinian Youth Dies from Israeli Gunfire Wounds in Gaza (VIDEO)

August 31, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Badr Eddin Musa, 25, was shot and killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

A Palestinian youth died today from wounds sustained by Israeli gunfire during the protests at Gaza border yesterday, medical sources said.

Badr Eddin Musa, 25, was shot and critically injured by Israeli soldiers east of Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, and was moved to Gaza European Hospital where he died of his wounds. He was announced dead of his wounds by the hospital today.

Over 300 Palestinians have been killed and about 17,000 others injured by Israeli forces since the outbreak of the Great March of Return protests at Gaza border on March 30, 2018.

The protests call for lifting the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip and for the return of the Palestinian refugees to their ancestral homes in pre-1948 Palestine.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

