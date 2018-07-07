Palestinian Youth Killed as Gaza Protest against Israel Enter 4th Month (VIDEO)

A Palestinian taking part in a protest was killed on Friday, Gazan medical officials said.

Muhammad Abu Halima, 22, was shot in his chest by an Israeli sniper, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. It said Israeli shelling wounded eight people in the same location, east of Gaza City, though it was not clear if the two incidents were linked.

TODAY IN GAZA: Relatives mourn Muhammad Abu Halima, 22, during his funeral in Gaza city. He was killed the day before by Israeli forces during the Friday protest at the Gaza fence. Since the #GreatReturnMarch protests started on March 30, 136 Palestinians were killed. — #BoycottIsrael 🇵🇸 (@BDSIndonesia) July 7, 2018

Israel’s military denied shelling, saying troops used “riot dispersal means” including gunfire as they confronted 3,000 Palestinians at five points along the fence separating Israel from Gaza, some rolling burning tires and throwing rocks, and that “a number of terrorists” approached the border fence with a bomb.

Gaza man killed after being shot in chest by Israeli sniper on 15th consecutive week of Great March of Return protests https://t.co/iij1Le11ud — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) July 6, 2018

It said:

“The explosive device went off within the Gaza Strip and injured several Palestinians.”

The Gaza Health Ministry said almost 400 people were wounded in Friday’s protests, 57 of them from live bullets.

As part of the ‘Great March of Return’ activities in besieged Gaza, a group of human rights and Right of Return… Gepostet von The Palestine Chronicle am Freitag, 6. Juli 2018

Israel, facing international condemnation over its tactics, accuses Hamas of orchestrating the sometimes violent protests to distract from their governance problems and provide cover for armed cross-border attacks.

Organizers have described the border protests as spontaneous outpourings of frustration.

