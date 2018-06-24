Palestinian Youth Shot in Gaza Succumbs to Wounds

Osama Khalil Qassem Abu Khater succumbed to his wounds after being shot by Israeli forces at the security fence East of Khan Younis. (Photo: via Twitter)

A Palestinian youth on Sunday succumbed to wounds he sustained from Israeli army fire during protests in the Gaza Strip, according to the Health Ministry.

Osama Khalil Abu Khater, 25, was injured in the abdomen during a rally held in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said in a statement.

Since Palestinians began staging mass rallies near the Gaza-Israeli fence on March 30, scores of protesters have been killed and thousands more injured by gunfire from Israeli troops and snipers.

Protesters demand the “right of return” to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

