Palestinian Youth Succumbs to Wounds after Israeli Gunfire

Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return in Gaza. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, PC)

A Palestinian youth has been the latest victim of Israel’s bloody assault on the besieged enclave.

The 21-year-old was shot by Israeli forces on the Gaza border on June 8, and succumbed to his wounds on Thursday said the health ministry.

Ahmed al-Assi was shot east of Khan Younis in a wound to his head and has been in a critical condition since.

Israeli security forces have killed over 130 Palestinians since protests began 30 March.

Dubbed the “Great Return March”, the demonstrations have centered on a demand for the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes after they were expelled following the 1948 creation of Israel.  

The UN General Assembly yesterday adopted by a strong majority of 120 countries an Arab-backed resolution condemning Israel for killing more than a hundred Palestinian in Gaza and rejected a US bid to put the blame on Hamas.

The resolution deplored Israel’s use of “excessive, disproportionate and indiscriminate force” against Palestinian civilians and called for protection measures for people living in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The US amendment condemning Hamas received 62 votes in favor, with 58 against and 42 abstentions. The US sought to challenge the ruling requiring a two-thirds majority but that was defeated in a separate vote.

The General Assembly last held a similarly contentious vote on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in December, when it rejected President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the US embassy there.

The demonstrations and violence peaked on 14 May when at least 61 Palestinians were killed when Gazans protested the US transfer of its embassy in Israel, to the disputed city of Jerusalem on the same day.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

