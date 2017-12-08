Palestinians across the West Bank, Jerusalem Protest Trump’s Decision, Two Killed, 100s Injured

Israeli soldiers fire on Palestinian protester in Jerusalem. (Photo: Anadolu, file)

Thousands of Palestinians across the West Bank and East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip marched in protest of US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and plans to move the US embassy.

The protestors headed to Israeli checkpoints in several districts to express condemnation and rejection of the illegal move. In Ramallah district, hundreds gathered after the Friday prayer and marched to al-Bireh’s northern entrance, where clashes erupted with Israeli soldiers.

A protest in Nablus City, against Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli occupation capital. pic.twitter.com/wM2RUVg8gY — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) December 7, 2017

In the village of Nabi Saleh, several Palestinians suffered suffocation as a result to the clashes that erupted with the soldiers in the village. Activist Nariman Tamimi told WAFA that Israeli soldiers raided the village and fired teargas and rubber bullets at the youth who in turn hurled stones at the armed soldiers.

In Bethlehem, Israeli forces suppressed a protest and used skunk water, teargas canisters and rubber bullets at the unarmed protesters, while in Hebron, one youth was hit by a teargas canister in his leg sustaining light injuries.

Several youths were injured in clashes that erupted in Bab al-Amoud area in the Old City of Jerusalem, while several others were detained to be interrogated as tensions in the city increased.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent tens of Palestinians suffered suffocation during clashes in the city of Nablus and the surrounding villages as well as in the city of Tulkarm.

Dozens of Palestinians were injured in the Gaza Strip after hundreds of Palestinians marched towards the eastern borders of the coastal enclave. Palestinian Mahmoud Al-Masri, 30, from Khan Yunis and another Palestinian whose identity is yet to be identified were reportedly shot dead during the clashes.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)